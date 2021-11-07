With eye on upcoming assembly elections, BJP’s crucial national executive meeting today

New Delhi: A crucial meeting of the BJP’s National Executive members will be held on Sunday which is expected to deliberate on the outcome of the recent poll results and the strategy for the upcoming assembly elections in five states early next year.

According to BJP general secretary Arun Singh, "The meeting will be chaired by national president JP Nadda and top leaders like PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be present in the meeting.”

The meeting will be organised at the NDMC centre and 124 members of the National Executive will be present, some through video conference. Due to COVID-19 protocols, leaders and chief ministers from other states have not been called to Delhi and they will attend the meeting through video conference.

The five-hour-long meeting, starting at 10 am, will be convened and the opening speech will be delivered by party president JP Nadda after that party members will deliberate on pertinent national issues and customary agenda items, including the five assembly elections scheduled early next year.

PM Modi will deliver the valedictory address at the BJP national executive, shaping the day's agenda and formulating the party strategy on a variety of issues.

During the meeting, all "important" issues will be taken up for deliberations. The party is also likely to laud the central government for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the vaccination drive, and hail Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his development initiatives and successful foreign visits.

The robust revival in economic activities with the record GST collection last month following a slump due to the pandemic is also likely to come up for deliberation at the meeting. However, it is the recent bypoll results in three Lok Sabha and 29 assembly seats spread across 13 states and a Union Territory that may weigh on the minds of the party leadership as it meets for the first time in a physical meeting following the pandemic's outbreak last year.

During the meeting, the top leaders will discuss the strategy for the upcoming assembly polls in the states of Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Goa.

The BJP national executive meeting assumes huge significance as it comes against the backdrop of the results to 29 assembly seats and three Lok Sabha bypolls spread across 13 states, in which the party's performance has been mixed.

While it did well in Assam and Madhya Pradesh, the BJP lost all three assembly and one Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh and was further decimated by the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

