With Eyes On 2024 Polls, Modi Government May Slash Petrol-Diesel Prices By Up To 10 Rupees

New Delhi: The central government is planning to cut the prices of petrol and diesel soon. According to media reports, the government is planning to give a big relief to the common people in view of the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024. According to our associate website Wion, the government may announce a big cut of more than 8 rupees per litre in the prices of petrol and diesel.

The announcement could be made before the end of the calendar year. Sources said that the petroleum ministry has prepared a proposal to include a cut of 8 to 10 rupees per litre in both the fuels for the approval of the prime minister, which could be passed soon.

Government Oil Companies Made Huge Profits

No change has been made in the pre-refinery prices of fuel by the government oil companies since April 6, 2022. In the current financial year, three government oil companies - Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) have made huge profits from the low prices of crude oil. In the first six months of this financial year, IOC, BPCL and HPCL have jointly earned a net profit of 58,198 crore rupees.

What Are The Petrol Prices?

In the national capital Delhi, the price of one litre of petrol is 96.72 rupees at present. In Rajasthan, it is 109.34 rupees. In Haryana, it is 97.31, in UP it is 97.05 and in Punjab it is 98.45 rupees per litre of petrol. Talking about diesel, it is 89.62 per litre in Delhi, 90.16 in UP, 88.57 in Punjab and 90.16 rupees per litre in Haryana. If there is a cut in the prices of petrol and diesel, it will give a big relief to the people.

Some possible headlines for the article are:

Petrol-Diesel Prices To Be Slashed By Up To 10 Rupees Per Litre Before 2024 Elections

Big Relief For Common People: