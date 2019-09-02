With focus on security and development, Amit Shah to meet CMs, Governors of north-east states

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah will meet Governors and Chief Ministers of the eight north-eastern states for two days in September to review and discuss the prevailing security situation and developmen-related issues.

Amit Shah will meet the Governors and Chief Ministers of the region at a plenary meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Guwahati on September 8 and 9.

The Home Minister will review the progress of various development-related issues at the NEC meeting, a government official said. Shah is also expected to have a separate meeting to take stock of the security situation in the north-eastern region.

This meeting is happening after the Assam government released its final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list. There is a BJP government here as well as in Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. In the states of Meghalaya and Nagaland, the BJP is part of coalition governments. Furthermore, while BJP is not part of the state governments of Mizoram and Sikkim, the ruling parties here support the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre, of which BJP is the largest member.