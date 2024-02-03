With 'GYAN', BJP Clears Its 2024 Poll Strategy To Counter Congress' Caste Census Plank

Congress and Rahul Gandhi's pitch for caste-based census across the country in a bid to counter BJP's Hindutva poll plank, the saffron party has played two major cards - one was 'poor' caste and now the 'GYAN'. Reacting to the opposition's demand for a caste census, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during assembly polls in November that there is only one caste for the government and that is 'poor people'. He said that the NDA government has been working for the welfare of this caste.

Now, two months later, ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that 'GYAN' encompasses the Modi government's four main focus points. Explaining 'GYAN', FM Sitharaman said that G stands for 'Garib' (Poor), Y for 'Yuva' (Youth), A for 'Annadata' (Farmer) and N for 'Nari' (Women). She said that PM Modi believes in focusing on these four 'castes' and the government is committed to the progress of these four sections. While some may have taken it lightly, this is a broader narrative on which the Modi government is working and is wooing the voters of this section.

The government has already been running various programs for these four sections and some of them are the SAUBHAGYA electricity scheme, Ujjwala LPG cylinder scheme, Skill India or Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), promotion of sports through TOPS and Khelo India, and Kisan Samman Nidhi. These are just some of the schemes of the Modi government that cater to these four sections and if taken a holistic view, any poor family.

Women and youth form a majority of the Indian voters and the NDA government has been able to keep this section happy in the 2019 polls and the continuation of such schemes is likely to help the ruling party in the upcoming polls as well. Congress, which has been talking about caste-based census each day ahead of the assembly polls in November, has not only toned down on the issue but now talks about it very rarely. Most probably, the grand old party may have realised that the narrative did not work in its favour and rather gave the BJP a chance to further highlight the schemes run by its government. Now, the question here is, can Congress find a fix to BJP's 'GYAN' and 'poor' caste narrative? In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress is not only facing an issue on the alliance front but it will have to find poll planks that resonate with the common people.