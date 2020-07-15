With highest single-day spike of 29,429 coronavirus COVID-19 cases, India's tally at 9.36 lakh

New Delhi: India on Wednesday (July 15, 2020) reported as 29,429 new coronavirus cases and 582 fatalities notching up its final tally to 9,36,181 and death toll at 24,309. This includes 3,19,840 are active cases of COVID-19 infections and 5,92,032 are cured/discharged/migrated, as per the data by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, has a total of 2,67,665 COVID-19 cases and 10,695 fatalities. Followed by Tamil Nadu which has a tally of 1,47,324 cases and 2,099 deaths due to COVID-19. While Delhi has reported a total of 1,15,346 cases and 3,446 deaths due to COVID-19.

States with more than 10,000 cases included Gujarat (43,637, Uttar Pradesh (39,724), Rajasthan (25,571), Madhya Pradesh (19,005), West Bengal (32,838), Haryana (22,628), Karnataka (44,077), Andhra Pradesh (33,019), Telangana (37,745), Assam (17,807), and Bihar (19,824).

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) tested a record 3,20,161 samples on July 14 of the total 1,24,12,664 samples tested till Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the country had crossed the grim nine lakh mark, adding over a lakh cases within three days. India had crossed the eight lakh cases on July 11.

Globally the overall number of COVID-19 cases has increased to more than 13.2 million, while the deaths have soared to over 5,77,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.