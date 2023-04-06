New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday, the last day of the second phase of the Budget Session because of an uproar by the opposition parties demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the Adani issue. Due to the continuous uproars, the Lower House could function only for 45 hours and 55 minutes during the entire session.

Rundown of Lok Sabha sittings during Budget Session

Giving information about the work done during the session amid uproar and sloganeering by the opposition parties, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that during the 11th Budget Session of the 17th Lok Sabha, the House had 25 sittings, which lasted for about 45 hours and 55 minutes. He said that the session started on January 31 and the President addressed the joint sitting of both Houses on the same day. The motion of thanks on the President`s address was discussed in the House for 13 hours and 44 minutes and 143 MPs took part in it.



Birla further said that on February 1, the Union Budget 2023-24 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the House, on which a general discussion went on for 14 hours and 45 minutes, wherein 145 MPs participated.



He apprised that eight government Bills were introduced and six Bills were passed during the session and 29 starred questions were answered. A total of 133 matters of urgent public importance were raised by the members after the Question Hour and a total of 436 matters were taken up under Rule 377, said Birla.



He added that Department Related Standing Committees of the Lok Sabha presented 62 reports. In the session, 23 statements were made, including 14 under Direction 73A and three statements made by the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs on parliamentary business. During the session, 2,799 papers were laid on the Table of the House.

LS Speaker reprimands MPs who created ruckus during session

The demands for grants for the financial year 2023-24 of the Ministries/Departments of the Central government were approved by the Lok Sabha on March 23 and the related Appropriation Bill was passed. After that, the Finance Bill was also passed by the House. Birla thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, leaders of various parties, and other MPs for their cooperation in the conduct of the session.



Along with this, Birla reprimanded the MPs who created a ruckus during the session and said that their conduct and behaviour is not beneficial for Parliament and the country. He said that is not proper for the House and for the democratic decorum of the country. Birla added that there has been a high level of dignity and decorum in the House, but the manner in which the conduct and behaviour (ruckus and sloganeering after coming to the Well) are being done in the House is not inappropriate.



He said that he is ready for discussion and dialogue on every topic, the House was run till late at night and they were also given enough time to speak. But the dignity of the House is being lowered which is not fair at all, said Birla. He concluded that it is not appropriate to disrupt the proceedings of the House in a planned manner.