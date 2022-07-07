PM Modi in Varanasi today! To inaugurate Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a three-day Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam in his poll constituency Varanasi on Thursday. The event has been organized by the Ministry of Education in association with University Grants Commission (UGC) and Banaras Hindu University, reported ANI. This three-day event, which includes several educational seminars will bring together over 300 Vice-Chancellors and Directors from public and private universities, educationists, policymakers, as also industry representatives on one stage to discuss and deliberate on how the Modi government’s National Education Policy 2020 can be implemented and taken further across India. The new educational policy, introduced in 2020, was hailed as one of the biggest reforms in the Indian education system.

"The Summit will provide a platform for leading Indian Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to discuss, deliberate and share insights on strategies, success stories and best practices in implementing the National Education Policy, 2020," the Education Ministry said in a statement.

Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam: Who all are attending

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also be present on the occasion.

Apart from that, 300 Vice-Chancellors and Directors from public and private universities, educationists, and policymakers will be in attendance.

Varanasi Declaration on Higher Education

The key highlight of the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam will be the adoption of the Varanasi Declaration on Higher Education which will showcase India`s extended vision and a renewed commitment to help achieve the goals of the higher education system, it added.

Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam: Seminar details

Spanning several sessions spread over three days from July 7 to 9, discussions will be held on themes such as Multidisciplinary and Holistic Education, Skill Development and Employability, Indian Knowledge Systems, Internationalization of Education, Digital Empowerment and Online Education, Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Quality, Ranking and Accreditation, Equitable and Inclusive Education, Capacity Building of Teachers for Quality Education.

The Summit is expected to provide a platform for thought-provoking discussions that will articulate the roadmap and implementation strategies, foster knowledge exchange and build networks through interdisciplinary deliberations and discuss challenges being faced by educational institutions and articulate solutions.

(With ANI inputs)