With NCP-Ajit Pawar By Its Side, BJP Checkmates Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra CM Race | Opinion

Maharashtra CM Race: The Maharashtra CM race is becoming clearer, a week after the election results were announced. The BJP, as the single largest party with 132 seats, was poised to secure the CM position but faced hurdles when caretaker CM Eknath Shinde reportedly refused to accept the Deputy CM post. Shinde played a calculated emotional mind game by deferring the decision to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, declaring that he would abide by the PM’s choice and not become an “obstacle” to government formation.

Meet With Amit Shah

Modi tasked Amit Shah to intervene to resolve the deadlock. Shah's meeting with three Mahayuti leaders—Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and Eknath Shinde—revealed that the Shiv Sena leader was dissatisfied, despite publicly describing the outcome as “positive.” Realizing that his bargaining tactics had failed, Shinde retreated to his native village unannounced, delaying the crucial meeting to finalize the CM and cabinet ministers. It appears Shinde hoped this move would pressure the BJP to yield to his demands.

BJP Checkmates Shiv Sena

BJP leaders, meanwhile, waited for Shinde to clarify his position. When he failed to do so, the BJP and Pawar publicly announced the swearing-in ceremony. The BJP strategically scheduled it for Thursday, allowing Shinde ample time to reconsider. Shiv Sena leaders now claim that Eknath Shinde is being sidelined. With Ajit Pawar backing a CM candidate from BJP, Shiv Sena has no option to accept the deputy CM post and bargain for ministries of its choice. Since the party has seven Lok Sabha MPs, it can also bargain a deal for having additional ministerial post in the Modi cabinet.

While these options remains on table for Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde has been outmanoeuvred by the BJP in his own game. His earlier remark about being no 'obstacle' may now serve as a weapon for the BJP if the Shinde faction turns rebellious.

The Number Game

While the BJP holds an upper hand in the Maharashtra Assembly, it cannot afford to alienate either Eknath Shinde or the Shiv Sena, even with Ajit Pawar's support. The Sena's alliance is crucial not just in Maharashtra but also at the national level, where the BJP lacks a majority in the Lok Sabha. The Shiv Sena’s seven Lok Sabha MPs are vital for the ruling NDA to pass key bills.

Backchannel negotiations are ongoing, with leaders making efforts to placate Eknath Shinde. Shinde's clarification statement on Sunday about his tour to Satara may be another positive development indicating that all is going to be well within the Mahayuti soon. The Mahayuti must act collectively, as voters have entrusted them with significant responsibilities. Political infighting over minor issues must not derail this mandate.