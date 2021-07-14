With new SOP in place, Indian government keeping a close eye on environmental law breakers

The Indian government has formulised a plan to keep a tab on violation of environmental guidelines by various industries. As per a report in the Hindustan Times, the union government has come up with a standard operating procedure that says projects without prior environmental clearance will have to face the heat.

The SOP also has the provision of penalty and clamping down of industries without required permissions. The projects which have extended the permitted limits and are currently functioning will have to go back to their original limits.

On July 12, Prakash Javadekar, Union Environment Minister, said that the unbridled carbon emissions especially by Europe and the US over the last 200 years, and in the last 40 years by China have caused the climate change disaster. He also said that India's contribution to climate change in the last 200 years has been only three per cent.

Developed nations owe USD 1.1 trillion to developing nations as a part of climate change mitigation under the Paris Agreement, and this was discussed at the G7 Summit, which concluded on Sunday, Javadekar said at the virtual 'Environment Conclave: Revival, Regeneration and Conservation of Nature'.

"India's contribution to climate change in the last 200 years is just three per cent. The unbridled carbon emissions particularly by Europe, USA and in the last 40 years by China, caused climate change disaster. These countries prospered economically but polluted the world," he said.

"India is one of the countries with the least contribution in climate change," Javadekar said at the webinar organised by the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO).

With the new SOP in place and the government closely monitoring the implementation of environmental laws, the violators are likely to face the music.

