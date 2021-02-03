हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Subramanian Swamy

With ‘Ravan’ tweet, Subramanian Swamy takes a dig at his own party over fuel prices

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, who is known for candid and forthright views, has now taken a dig at his own party over rising fuel prices. Expressing displeasure on fuel prices a day after the Union Budget 2021, the firebrand BJP MP compared fuel prices in India with that of Nepal and Sri Lanka while invoking characters from ‘Ramayan’.

With 'Ravan' tweet, Subramanian Swamy takes a dig at his own party over fuel prices

New Delhi: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, who is known for candid and forthright views, has now taken a dig at his own party over rising fuel prices. Expressing displeasure on fuel prices a day after the Union Budget 2021, the firebrand BJP MP compared fuel prices in India with that of Nepal and Sri Lanka while invoking characters from ‘Ramayan’.

"Petrol Rs 93 in Ram’s India, Rs 53 in Sita’s Nepal and Rs 51 in Ravan’s Lanka," the BJP leader tweeted.

 

 

Swamy who is known for ‘no-nonsense’ approach when it comes to expressing his views, is apparently not happy with the rising petroleum prices in the country.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices in the metro cities remained unchanged for the sixth consecutive day. In Delhi and Mumbai, the petrol prices are at Rs 86.30 and Rs 92.86 per litre respectively. 

Diesel, on the other hand, was steady at Rs 76.48  per litre in the national capital and Rs 83.30 per litre respectively, the highest among all four metros. Earlier on Monday, the government had ruled out the possibility of a hike in fuel prices after the imposition of Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess in the Budget presented yesterday.

“There will be no increase in petrol and diesel prices. There will be no additional burden on people. The cess has been imposed to re-constitute the taxes. The government has reduced excise, and has started new agricultural cess”, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had said.

