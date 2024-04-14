With Sanjay Tondon Replacing Kirron Kher, Congress Bets On Stalwart Manish Tewari To Wrest Chandigarh Back

New Delhi: The Congress leadership nominates Manish Tewari on Saturday. The incumbent MP from Anandpur Sahib and a lawyer, Tewari is all set to contest against Sanjay Tandon of the BJP. During a meeting held in Delhi, the Congress' Central Election Committee announced Tewari's candidacy, among 15 others. Tewari, along with former Chandigarh MP Pawan Kumar Bansal and Chandigarh Congress president Harmohinder Singh Lucky, had been contending for the party ticket from Chandigarh.

Congress' 'New Face' In Chandigarh

Tewari stands as a joint candidate as Congress is in a seat-sharing agreement with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). His supporters have advocated for a change in representation, citing Bansal's previous electoral defeats to Kirron Kher.

BJP Replaces MP Kirron Kher

BJP preferred to replace its incumbent MP Kirron Kher with first-time candidate Sanjay Tandon.

About Manish Tewari

Born and raised in Chandigarh, Tewari received his education locally before pursuing higher studies. Despite previous attempts to contest from Chandigarh in 2009 and 2019, Tewari was fielded from other constituencies and emerged victorious. He comes from a family deeply-rooted in the city's fabric, with his parents being prominent figures in academia and public service.

Tewari's longstanding connection with Chandigarh residents, coupled with his family's legacy in the city, has bolstered his candidacy. His active involvement in local issues, despite representing another constituency, has earned him support among voters.

The elections are scheduled for June 1 in Chandigarh.