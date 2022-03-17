With sunglasses & toy bulldozer, Yogi Adityanath celebrates Holi in Gorakhpur- See pics

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh’s acting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took part in the Holika Dahan celebrations at his home constituency Gorakhpur.

Visuals released by news agency ANI shows Yogi Adityanath participating in the festivities with locals. He can also be seen distributing sweets among the children who have come to greet him.

UP's acting CM Yogi Adityanath attends a function on the occasion of 'Holika Dahan' in Gorakhpur "People have started playing Holi from March 10 onwards itself. I want to thank you for choosing a govt of law & order.This election showed that truth will always triumph," he says pic.twitter.com/xg40KdIE2Y — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 17, 2022

Referring to the handsome victory by the BJP in the assembly election, Adityanath said, “People have started playing Holi from March 10 onwards itself. I want to thank you for choosing a govt of law & order. This election showed that truth will always triumph.”

One of the pictures shows him playing with a toy bulldozer, presumably given by a supporter. The bulldozer reference comes from Yogi’s recent remarks of running a bulldozer of governance on the criminals and mafias of the state.

During the election campaign, Yogi Adityanath in one of his rallies gave a stern warning to the mafias and criminals of Uttar Pradesh saying he will govern the state with the power of a bulldozer that will throw them away.

Ever since his statement, Yogi Adityanath is being called Bulldozer Baba by many of his followers.

On the occasion, Yogi Adityanath also sported sunglasses and a raincoat before setting off on yatra on a motorised chariot, fitted with a saffron flag. The yatra passed through the busy Sarrafa market via the narrow lanes of the city where it is greeted by locals by colours and rose petals, IANS reported.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Yogi Adityanath will also lead the `Holika Dahan' procession in Gorakhpur on Thursday evening and the Bhagwan Narsingh Holikotsav Shobha yatra on Saturday.

These events were not held in the past two years due to the pandemic.

