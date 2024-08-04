With 'Super Dam' On Brahmaputra River, China Plans To Checkmate India

New Delhi: China's strategic maneuvers against India continue to evolve, with the latest development centering on the Brahmaputra River. Following setbacks at the border, China is now reportedly preparing a massive hydropower project that could potentially bring devastating floods to India. The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) has raised alarms regarding China's construction of a super dam on the Brahmaputra River.

What The ASPI Report Said?

The ASPI report outlines several critical points about China's plans:

Location of the Dam: China intends to build the dam at the largest bend of the Brahmaputra River, on its side where the river turns.

Geographical Context: Before reaching Arunachal Pradesh, the Brahmaputra River descends 3000 meters into a valley at this location.

Scale of the Project: China claims this will be the world's most powerful hydropower project, earning it the title of a "super dam."

The 2002 Brahmaputra River Agreement

There is a historical agreement between India and China concerning the Brahmaputra River:

Signed in 2002, the agreement mandates China to share various types of information about the Brahmaputra River with India. After several years, the agreement was renewed in 2008, 2013, and 2018, each for a five-year term.

Currently, the agreement expired in 2023, and due to escalating tensions between the two countries, it has not been renewed.

What Are The Potential Threats To India

The construction of this dam poses a significant threat to India. If China releases a large volume of water from the dam, it could lead to severe flooding in Arunachal Pradesh. The possibility of a "dam bomb" bursting would result in substantial damage to India. The ASPI report suggests this move is part of China's broader strategy along the Arunachal Pradesh border

China's dam is located just 30 kilometers from the Indian border, giving it the ability to release a vast amount of water as a "water bomb" at any time. This could cause severe destruction in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, posing a dire threat to the regions downstream.