Narendra Modi

With surgical strike, India has declared its new policy to tackle terror: PM Narendra Modi in Srinagar

PM Modi said every terrorist will be dealt with in a befitting manner and asserted that the government will break the backbone of terror in the valley.

With surgical strike, India has declared its new policy to tackle terror: PM Narendra Modi in Srinagar

India has shown the world its new policy (neeti) and tradition (reeti) in tackling terrorism, with the surgical strike across the Line of Control (LoC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

Addressing a function in Srinagar, PM Modi said every terrorist will be dealt with in a befitting manner and asserted that the government will break the backbone of terror in the valley.

"I assure all the youths of Jammu and Kashmir and the country that the government will give befitting response ('muhtod jawab') to every terrorist. We will break the backbone of terror in the state," he said.

The PM also paid his tribute to martyr Nazir Ahmad Wani and all other brave soldiers who sacrificed themselves to protect the nation and maintain peacRecallinging that Nazir Ahmad Wani was awarded the Ashok Chakra, PM Modi said that people like him show the youth of the state and the entire country to live for the nation.

"I pay my tribute to martyr Nazir Ahmad Wani & all other brave soldiers who sacrificed themselves to protect the nation & maintain peace. Nazir Ahmad Wani was awarded Ashok Chakra. Youth like him show the youth of J&K and the entire country to live for the nation," said PM Modi.

Narendra ModiTerrorismSurgical strikeJammu and Kashmir
