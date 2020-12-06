With 'Yes/No' posters, farmers resort to silent protest at meeting with ministers- Details here

The fifth round of talks between farmer leaders and the Centre failed to yield any positive result on Saturday (November 5). The sixth round of talks will now take place on November 9, a day after the Bharat Bandh called by the farmers on Tuesday (November 8).

The meeting between farmers leaders and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Commerce Som Prakash took place at the Vigyan Bhavan. During the meeting, the farmer leaders reiterated their demand of a complete repeal of the three new farm laws. As talks continued, the farmer leaders started a silent protest by holding up posters and placards with ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ written on them, asking the ministers to not engage in any more conversation and give a clear answer on whether the Centre is willing to repeal the laws or not.

After the meeting, Tomar told reporters that the minimum support price (MSP) system would remain in place and the government is committed to resolve all issues through talks.

Tomar again appealed to the farmers to end their protest. "I want to request protesting farmers to give up their movement so that they don't face inconvenience in this cold weather and citizens of Delhi can also live a life of convenience,” Tomar said. “Farmers should keep faith in the Narendra Modi government. I want to thank farmer unions for maintaining discipline… We request kisan unions to send elderly and children back home,” he added.

Reacting to the appeal, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ugrahan faction head Joginder Singh said, “If the government cares about the health of our kids and elderly, why not send us all home by accepting our demand? Minister says the law can be amended. It is like asking us to have a rotten apple with just the damaged parts thrown out, but the apple itself is unfit to be eaten.”

Meanwhile, a joint platform of 10 central trade unions has decided to support the 'Bharat Bandh' call given by farmer organisations on December 8. It may be recalled that a 'Bharat Bandh' was called by the unions n November 26 to protest against recently passed labour codes as well as farm laws, among other issues.

The joint forum comprises Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).