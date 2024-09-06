Wolf Attacks Young Boy Playing Outside His Home In UP, Leaves Him With Facial Injuries In Hospital

UP Wolf Attack: An eight-year-old boy was injured in a wolf attack while playing outside his home in the Mahsi tehsil here, his family alleged on Friday. The boy has suffered injuries, including some on his face, and has been hospitalized, a government doctor said. In the last two months, Bahraich district has recorded eight deaths, including seven children in a series of attacks by wolves while around three dozen other people were left injured, according to official figures.

The latest attack took place Thursday evening at the Golwa village of the Mahsi tehsil -- a rural area a little closer to the city but away from the areas of all the previous attacks.

Sangam Lal's mother Phoolmati told PTI, "The child was playing near the door of the house. Then the wolf knocked him down and injured him. As soon as the wolf knocked him down, the child started screaming. When we all heard the scream, we ran shouting. Hearing the noise, the wolf left the child and ran away. We all have seen the wolf running away." The local medical college's principal Dr. Sanjay Khatri said that the child was attacked from behind by the wolf.

"He is being treated after being admitted to the medical college. The child has suffered super facial injuries on the left side of his cheek and neck, and has been given two stitches. The child's condition is out of danger," Khatri said. Since March, wolves have been attacking children and humans in the Mahsi tehsil area of Bahraich.

The attacks increased from July 17 during the rainy season and till date, a total of eight people, including seven children, have died due to these attacks. About three dozen people, including women, children and the elderly, have been injured and about 20 among them are seriously injured. Four wolves have been caught in the past but the attacks are continuing. Therefore, experts believe that the real man-eaters have not been caught yet.

Thermal drones and thermos-sensor cameras have been installed to catch the wolves. The forest department and administration are fully prepared to catch the man-eating wolves. Hundreds of officers and employees of various departments are engaged in catching wolves and awareness campaigns. The forest department has formed six teams in three sections and a team of nine shooters along with 165 officers have been engaged in the search operation for wolves day and night.

These teams are being led by IFS officers called from outside the district. A team of experts specially brought from Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun are also involved in the operation.