After months of terror that left many in fear, the six-member wolf pack responsible for a series of attacks in the Mahsi region of Bahraich has been eradicated. The last wolf was killed by villagers in Tamachpur village on Saturday while it was reportedly trying to hunt a goat. In the aftermath, officials from the forest department arrived at the scene to recover the wolf's body. They plan to conduct a postmortem to determine the circumstances surrounding its death.

“For many days, the department's teams were trying to capture this last wolf. When we received information about an animal carcass in a village, we rushed there with our team. Upon inspection, we found a dead wolf with visible wounds. It is likely that villagers or others may have killed it, and we will investigate further. Only after this inquiry will we have more information,” stated Bahraich District Forest Officer Ajit Singh.

The pack had been a persistent threat for several months, wreaking havoc across numerous villages within the Mahsi tehsil of Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh. The situation prompted the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department to launch "Operation Bhediya," aimed at capturing the wolves responsible for attacks across 25 to 30 villages in the region.

The fifth wolf was captured on September 10, and the hunt for the sixth involved strategic monitoring. The Forest Department set up snap cameras in various locations believed to be the wolves' habitats. In Sikandarpur village, for instance, three snap cameras were installed around six caves that local residents identified as potential dens for the pack.

The attacks by these man-eater wolves have resulted in tragic consequences: nine fatalities and over 40 injuries reported across various villages in Bahraich. The community, now relieved, hopes that this eradication marks the end of the terrifying ordeal they have endured.