Woman allegedly molested by two railway staff onboard Rajdhani Express train, probe on

In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly molested by two railway staff onboard a Rajdhani Express train after giving her intoxicating substance. The two men, a TTE and pantry staff, were suspended immediately. The incident took place in the third AC coach of the train plying between New Delhi and Ranchi.

The intoxicating substance was added to an ice-cream and then given to the woman, a resident of Ranchi. After the incident, she tweeted the entire matter to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Following this, the DRM of Ranchi Railway Division, Neeraj Ambsad, constituted a team to investigate the incident. The team will provide a report on the investigation on the appropriate forum after which action will be taken.