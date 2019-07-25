Woman arrested in Delhi for snatching by riding pillion on bike

New Delhi: The police on Thursday arrested two people, including a woman, accused in several cases of snatching in Delhi.

On July 23, a woman had filed an E-FIR against two unknown people in Delhi's Sarai Rohilla police station. In her complaint, she said that a woman riding pillion on a bike snatched her phone while she was standing at a bus station. She also said that a man was riding the bike.

The police used the help of CCTV footage to identify the culprits involved in the crime. On Thursday, the police recovered the snatched mobile phone during checking. The police also recovered three other mobile phones, a scooter and bike which the duo used for committing crimes.

The accused, woman named Chandni and her accomplice Mona, were arrested by Delhi's Sarai Rohilla police.

The police said that the arrest has solved at least six separate snatching-related cases registered with them.