Maharashtra

Woman attacked with acid, set ablaze by boyfriend in Maharashtra's Beed

According to the police, the incident took place on November 14; although the motive behind the murderous attack is not yet known.

Woman attacked with acid, set ablaze by boyfriend in Maharashtra&#039;s Beed
Representational Image

AURANGABAD: In a gruesome incident, a woman died after her boyfriend allegedly threw acid on her and tried to set her ablaze in Maharashtra's Beed district. According to the police, the incident took place on November 14; although the motive behind the murderous attack is not yet known.

The woman, originally hailing from Shelgaon in Nanded district, was travelling from Pune to her native place along with the accused, identified as Avinash Rajure (25), he said. They took a halt at a lonely spot at Yalamb Ghat in Beed at around 3:00 am where the accused allegedly attacked the woman with acid and later tried to set her on fire by dousing her in petrol, another official from Neknur police station in Beed said.

According to the police, the accused then fled from the spot, he said. The woman was later taken to a hospital with 50 per cent burn injuries where she died, the official said. 

The Nanded police have also been alerted and teams have been sent out to nab the accused.

Tags:
MaharashtraBeedCrime news
