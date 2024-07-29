Woman Daring Stunt, Catches Big Size Snake Hiding In An Office Desk; Stunning Video Viral-Watch

A stunning video went viral on the internet showing a fearless woman performing a daring stunt in an office. The lady calming catches a massive snake hiding in the workplace and takes it out of the office. This brave act by the woman amazed people present. The video has captured the attention of many and are leaving their reactions in the comment section.

The daring lady with all ease catches a big size snake present in an office. The woman was seen with no fear of being bitten by the reptile and hence performed the stunt with no safety attire or necessary tools.

The video was posted by @moronhumor on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “I first thought she’s here to fix the HDMI cable that might have come loose.”

Watch Viral Video:

I first thought she’s here to fix the HDMI cable that might have come loose pic.twitter.com/U3vt3o53R2 July 27, 2024

In the viral recording, the woman was seen catching the massive snake without any fear. When she was told the location of the snake, she immediately with all care put her hands in and held the body of the reptile. The snake, firstly seen in panic, rolls its tails around her hand but later calms down. She then puts the reptile inside a bag.

The woman also shares some tips on these reptiles. She told her co-workers that the snake is non-venomous. She guided people about different features of snakes and also the way of handling the snake.

The people present were amazed by her rapid action and easy handling. The lady was seen smiling and laughing with the present members after catching the snake. Netizens found the video of the lady very smooth and appreciated her calm, brave act.

One of the users comments, “She is a rockstar, with the calmness she handles and knowledge she has.”

Another said, “Such a calm and composed demeanour. Haven’t seen any female snake rescuers on social media before. Kudos to the lady.”

Third joined, “Actual heroine. Better than hero’s”