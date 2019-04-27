close

Woman delivers baby at Thane station

The woman, Pooja Chauhan, started having labour pain in the early morning hours while onboard the train.

Thane: A 20-year-old woman travelling to Mumbai via Konkan Kanya Express gave birth to a baby boy at a clinic in Thane railway station on Saturday.

The woman, Pooja Chauhan, started having labour pain in the early morning hours while onboard the train. Subsequently, railway officials informed the station manager at Thane.

The woman was immediately taken to a one-rupee clinic at Thane station in a stretcher.

At the clinic, the doctors conducted a delivery procedure upon her and the woman successfully gave birth to her child.

Both the mother and infant are doing fine, doctors at the one-rupee clinic said.

