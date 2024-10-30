Advertisement
Woman Dies, 10 Others Hospitalized in Telangana After Eating Momos

The alleged victims had consumed the momos prepared by the same vendor but sold at different places 

|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2024, 01:02 PM IST|Source: PTI
Woman Dies, 10 Others Hospitalized in Telangana After Eating Momos

Ten people took ill after allegedly eating momos sold at a roadside stall here while a woman reportedly died after consuming the snack at a different location in the city, police said on Monday.

The alleged victims had consumed the momos prepared by the same vendor but sold at different places under the Banjara Hills police station limits last week, they said.

A family member of the deceased woman complained to police that she fell sick after eating the snack and was later admitted to a hospital.

The woman's body was interred and a decision on further course of action to ascertain the cause of her death is yet to be taken, they added.

A Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) release said the corporation's food safety officials, with the help of police, traced the street vendor and found that the establishment is being operated without license.

The officials have sent the food samples to the state food laboratory for analysis and orders were issued to stop the vendor's business operations.

The GHMC food safety officials also addressed a letter to the Banjara Hills police to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

