Woman Doctor Murder Case: IMA Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum, Warns Nationwide Protests

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday issued a 48-hour ultimatum to authorities to complete the investigation into the rape and murder of a doctor at a state-run medical college and hospital in Kolkata.

IMA also warned a nationalwide protest if the culprits are not arrested within the period.

The doctors' association called for an impartial and time-bound thorough investigation. They also demanded a detailed inquiry into the conditions that "enabled the crime" and urged for urgent measures to enhance the safety of doctors, particularly women, in the workplace.

If safety and security cannot be ensured in the citadels of learning, it only indicates the incompetency of the administration, the IMA stated, PTI reported.

The body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was discovered in the seminar hall on Friday.

"We demand that the authorities act with precision and in time of 48 hours failing which IMA will be constrained to initiate nationwide action.

"A fair, transparent and time-sensitive criminal investigation is in order. An ultimatum of two days is given to arrest culprits otherwise IMA will undertake nationwide protests," the IMA said in a statement, PTI reported.

It stated that the entire medical fraternity of India was shocked beyond words at the brutal murder.

"There are reasons to believe that she was raped before the murder. This crime is an index of the anarchy and insecurity prevailing on the campus," the statement said.

"IMA HQs mourns the death of this precious daughter of India and condemns the existing situations that enabled this crime to be committed with impunity inside the campus...'

"The entire medical fraternity of India stands with the bereaved family and her colleagues," the statement added.

On Saturday, West Bengal Police arrested one person in the case, a senior officer said.