Woman in traditional Indian attire riding Royal Enfield bike STUNS internet: Watch viral video

Viral Video: Indian women driving two-wheelers on the street today are frequently seen as independent individuals. Scooters and motorcycles are driven by even older, traditional women who wear sarees and salwar suits. In the middle of the night on a clear road, two of these bold, independent women wearing traditional attire were spotted riding a bullet bike. The woman riding the pillion was wearing a magenta saree and had her head covered, while the woman riding the motorcycle was dressed in an orange dress and ghunghat.

The two women could be seen smiling as someone recorded them enjoying the bike ride. The user "sona omi" posted the video along with the song "Gujjar Ki Hod" to Instagram. The video has gone viral with over 1 Million views and more than 66k likes. Internet users loved their style and were astounded by how confidently they were riding a bike. However, a few people noted that for road safety, the "bhabhi" should have worn a helmet.

One of the users wrote, “mind-blowing”. Another user commented, “Love the way she settled her pallu this shows her way of respect towards our culture mam lots of respect for you”.