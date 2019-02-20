हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chandigarh

Woman intruder from Pakistan shot, injured by BSF in Punjab

The injured woman was found inside Indian territory and rushed to the hospital by the BSF.

File photo

Chandigarh: A young woman intruder from Pakistan was shot at and injured by Border Security Force (BSF) troopers in the Dera Baba Nanak sector of Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Wednesday morning.

The woman was shifted to the government hospital in Dera Baba Nanak town, 275 km from here. "She is being questioned," a police official said. The incident took place when the woman tried to move into Indian territory along the international border between India and Pakistan near the Bangar border outpost (BoP) of BSF.

BSF officials said she was challenged by troopers to stop and go back but she kept walking. The troopers fired at her as per security protocol. The injured woman was found inside Indian territory and rushed to the hospital by the BSF.

