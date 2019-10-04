Woman jumps off building to kill herself, lands on 69-year-old man, both dead

close

Gujarat

A 30-year-old woman jumped off the 13th floor of a high-rise building in Gujarat's Ahmedabad in an alleged suicide attempt and landed on a 69-year-old senior citizen, resulting in both their deaths on Friday morning.

Ahmedabad: A 30-year-old woman jumped off the 13th floor of a high-rise building in Gujarat's Ahmedabad in an alleged suicide attempt and landed on a 69-year-old senior citizen, resulting in both their deaths on Friday morning.

According to the police, a preliminary investigation has revealed that the woman was not in a sound state of mind when the incident occurred. She, her husband and four-year-old child had arrived from Surat at her brother's house at Parishkar residential society in Ahmedabad a couple of days ago for treatment purposes only.

However, at around 8 am on Friday, Mamta Rathi (30) jumped from the balcony of the 13th floor of her apartment in E block Phase 2 and fell on 69-year-old Balubhai Gamit who was out for a morning walk. 

Gamit, a second floor resident of the building, was returning from his morning walk with his wife and was about to reach the elevator of the building when Mamta landed on him resulting in his tragic death.

After the incident occurred, the other residents of the society informed the police. They were both declared dead by the hospital.

Gamit was a retired teacher living in the Parishkar residential society of Ahmedabad.

GujaratAhmedabadsuicide attempt
