Woman Killed After BMW Hits Two-Wheeler In Mumbai; CM Eknath Shinde Assures Justice

New Delhi: A woman died after the two-wheeler on which she was travelling was hit by a BMW car near Worli area in Mumbai on Sunday, a police official said.

This incident occurred in front of Atria Mall in Worli at 5:30 am, as a woman was riding with her husband on a bike. The accident took place when the couple was returning home after buying fish. The husband managed to jump off the speeding vehicle while the woman received an injury in the accident and later died during treatment, the official said.

— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2024

The woman, identified as Kaveri Nakhwa 45 years old, was travelling with her husband Pradip when the luxury car driver lost control, the Worli police station official said.

"Kaveri Nakhwa fell on the road. Passersby alerted police about the incident. She was rushed to civic-run Nair Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Kaveri and her husband are fisherfolk and were on their way home in Worli Koliwada from Sassoon Dock in Colaba," he said PTI reported.

Rajesh Shah, the car driver, and one more occupant identified as Rajrishi Rajendrasingh Bidawat have been booked and detained, the Worli police station official said.

Speaking about the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the law was equal for everyone and no one would be spared.

When asked whether the man involved in the Mumbai accident was the son of a Shiv Sena leader, as per the PTI, CM said, "The law is equal for all and the government sees every case in the same way. There will be no separate rule for this accident. Everything will be done as per the law."

"The police will not shield anyone. The Mumbai accident is unfortunate. I have spoken to the police department to take strict action," he added.

Following the incident, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and local MLA Aaditya Thackeray shared a post on X and said that he would not go into the "political leanings" of Shah but hoped "there will be no political refuge by the regime".

Visited the Worli Police Station today and met with senior police officers investigating the hit-and-run case that occurred in Worli today. I will not go into the political leanings of Mr Shah, the accused of the hit and run, but I hope the police will act swiftly to catch the accused and bring him to justice. Hopefully, there will be no political refuge by the regime."

— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 7, 2024

Thackeray added, "MLC Sunil Shinde ji and I also met Mr Nakwa, the husband of the victim and promised him that we will do everything to bring the accused to justice."