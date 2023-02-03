topStoriesenglish2569083
WOMAN LEADERS FORUM & ICONS OF ASIA Powered by Global Empire Events, 20th December 2022 India

Global Empire Events hosted Icons of Asia & Woman Leaders Forum under the Leadership of Adv. Udaiveer Singh Bindra, Managing Director, Global Empire Events & BizNation TV.

#GEE - Greatest Entrepreneurs & Educators gathered under Icons of Asia & Woman Leaders Forum on 20th December 2022, Radisson Blu, New Delhi, India, a massive Asian delegation of 310 Entrepreneurs, Educators & social workers, hence marking the 3rd Chapter of the Asia’s Biggest Fest, Conference & Awards Ceremony by Global Empire Events & BizNation TV.

The Delegation & Speakers for the conference included eminent personalities from the field of Entrepreneurship & Education. Speaker sessions were given by Mr. K. L. Ganju, o.c.v.(Cdr.) Doctor ( Honoris Causa) Consul General (Hy) Advisor to Foreign Minister Union of Comoros. President -Hony. Consular Corps Diplomatique-India.

Dr. Neeraj A. Sharma, Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Palau to India. Dr. Deepak Singh, Cultural Ambassador to Seychelles & Shree maan Prashant Mukund Das, Spiritual Guide & Speaker. Dr. P. S Ranu, PRESIDENT - SEC-CHSM Ministry of Medical Edu & Research (Govt of Punjab). Dr. Manoj Gorkela (BSLS, LLB, LLD (Hon.), Dy. Advocate General for State of Uttarakhand at Supreme Court of India, Special Counsel, Govt. of MP & Mr. Ashok Goel, Vice President Delhi, Bhartiya Janta Party.

The Delegates who were facilitated for “Woman Leaders Forum” & “ICONS OF ASIA” 2022 include –

  • Ms. Deepa
  • Ms. Laishram Rupabati Devi
  • CA Ragi Rashmi
  • Dr. Lavanya Nagraj
  • Ms. Kanchan Srivastava
  • Ms. Richa Issar
  • Ms. Juturu Rajitha Reddy
  • Ms. Sahana Pai
  • Ms. Hitashi Pandya
  • Ms. Arpana Mishra
  • Dr. H. Marie Evangeline
  • Ms. Devi Murugan
  • Ms. Satabdee Borah
  • Ms. Jigisha Gandhi
  • Dr. Parin Somani
  • Ms. Ranni Kamal
  • Ms. Anamika Banerjee
  • Ms. Priya Bhalla
  • Ms. Nadera Amena
  • Ms. Portia Putatunda
  • Ms. Nilima Nair
  • Dr. Swati Vitonde
  • Ms. Indu Munjal
  • Bhoomi Interior & Engineers
  • Ms. Avani Shah
  • Ms. Anuradha Suri
  • Ms. Nilu
  • Ms. Nitu Hawelia
  • Ms. Gomathi Perumal
  • Dr. Chumki Neogi
  • Bajaj Group of Institutions
  • Dr. Aditi Kaushal Bhardwaj
  • Ms. Foram Dedhia
  • Dr. Sumitra Ahlawat
  • Ms. Sehar Khan
  • Ms. Manpreet Kaur
  • Ms. Juby John
  • Ms. Shalini Kalra
  • Ms. Rachita Gupta
  • Dr. Kavitha
  • Ms. Sahithi Kondapalli
  • MS. Shruti Sharma
  • Ms. Pushpa Bajaj
  • Ms. Manisha Singh
  • Ms. Monasini Paikaray
  • Ms. Vvarsharani Agare
  • Ms. Priyanka Chaudhary
  • Ms. Christina George
  • Ms. Preeti Seth
  • Dr. Manisha Mittal
  • Ms. Amarjit Kaur Boparai
  • Adv. Kshitija Gunwantrao Wadatkar
  • Ms. Rupam (Mudraas charitable society)
  • Ms. Sistla Divya
  • Ms. Suman Muralidhar Pawar
  • Ms. Sumona S Pandey
  • Ms. Prerna Bhusal
  • Ms.Sulekha Verma
  • Dr. G. Barani
  • Ms. Tasneim J
  • Ms. Faheem-un-Nisa
  • Ms. Sweet Beconia Lyngdoh tron
  • Ms. Neha Bora
  • Dr. Inderjit Kaur
  • Ms. Leena Singh
  • Dr. Yarlagadda Padmavati
  • Ms. Farah Khan
  • Ms. Humera
  • Ms.Heena Punjabi
  • Ms. G Poojitha
  • Ms. Parul Chaudhri
  • Ms. Nipa Dave Pandya
  • Ms. Shweta Krishnappa
  • Ms. Anita Chavan
  • Ms. Savita Pisal
  • Virtuoso Staffing Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
  • Ms. Shraddha Manish Lodaya
  • Ms. Manoshi Chowdhury
  • Ms. Rekha Mertiya
  • Miss Priya
  • Ms. Vijaya Laxmi Chalasani
  • Ms.Aruna Choudhury
  • Ms.Divya Chhabra
  • Ms. Smita Chowdhary
  • Ms. Ku Poonam Chauhan
  • Ms. Manvi Bhandari
  • Ms. P.Sitha MahaLakshmi
  • Ms. Niharika Verma
  • Ms. Deepa Alex
  • Ms. V Soumyasri Pawar
  • Ms. Neha Trivedi
  • Ms. Melisha Janice
  • Dr. Pushkala Badarinarayan
  • Ms. Neera Thapar
  • Ms.Sunaina Manerker
  • Ms. Poonam Sahay
  • Ms. Soni Gautam
  • Ms. Harjinder Pal Kaur
  • Ms. Aarthi Padmanabhan
  • Mrs. Mrinmoyee Dey
  • Ms.Anshu Bhalla Virmani
  • Ms. Namita Kachhawah Gir
  • Ms. Vaishali Singh
  • Dr. Shikha Tejswi
  • Ms. Neeta Singh
  • Ms. Shampi Jain
  • Ms. Kalaivani L
  • Ms. Devangi Trivedi
  • Ms. Girija Papanna
  • Ms. Reshma Shah
  • Ms. Monica Sachdeva
  • Ms. Sarada Steffi
  • Inspirus Education
  • Dr. Srabani Das
  • Ms. Rakhi Shrivastava
  • Ms. Manorama Ticku
  • Ms. Revathy Nanda
  • Unique Culinary Crafter
  • Rehab Centre
  • Mr. Rinku Chakraborty
  • PS Design & Construction
  • TailBlaze
  • Ms. Daizy Bhalla
  • Mr. Mohamed Jasim E
  • Dr. Arunkumar B
  • Mr. Akshay Bajpayee
  • IDEAMASTERS SERVICES PVT.LTD.A
  • Mr. Ashish Kumar Goel
  • Dr. Ersyl Tatoy Biray
  • Mr. Jawad Araf Khan
  • Ishtiaque Uddin Ahmed Khan
  • Ms. Meenakshi Rawal
  • Mr. Harsh Palrecha
  • Mr.Krishna kumar sharma
  • Mr. Shiva Tiwari (Fair Deals)
  • Mr. Avinash Singh Alag
  • MD. JAINUL ISLAM KHAN
  • Mr. Md.Anwaruzzaman Azad
  • THE DIVINESHI INTERNATIONAL MANUFACTURING BERHAD
  • Dr. Amit R Raj Mehta
  • Mr. Mohammed Idrees Ahmed
  • Mr. Satish Bhatia
  • Mr. Kolhandai Yesu
  • Mr. Kamil Hussain
  • Mr. Vishal Thakkar
  • Dr. Saurabh kumar Agarwal
  • Mr. Anurag Singh
  • Manur Multispeciality Hospital
  • Mr. Harinder Pal Singh Khurana
  • Dr. Fayyaz Alam
  • Rohit Consulting Firm
  • SAJID ASSOCIATES (Architects & Engineers)
  • Mr. Akash Shiwach
  • Mr. Ajay Jain
  • Dr. Kamlesh Kumar Pandey
  • SD BIOMED INDIA Pvt. Ltd.
  • SPRN ENTERPRENEUR pvt. Ltd.
  • Angel Life - Cosmotology & Wellness
  • Mr. Manohar Roshan
  • Mr. Subhajit Mondal
  • Mr. Aloke Kumar Sharma
  • Mr. Harsh Raj Dwivedi
  • Mr. Praneet Sushil
  • Mr. Suryansh Singh
  • Mr. Milin Shantilal Shah
  • Mr. Syed Sakhawat Ali
  • Mr. Razi Khan (ARK Tourism)
  • Mr. Hemant Kumar
  • Mr. Kartikey Aggarwal
  • ICON Sri MEDHA School of Excellence
  • Mr. Sandip Ghosal
  • Mr. Ramesh Choudhary
  • Ms. Sandhya Prasath
  • Mr. Yogesh Srinivas
  • Interrival Technology Services India Pvt. Ltd.
  • Mr. Deepak Pawar
  • Mr. Vidit Narang
  • AB Art

 

(Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)

