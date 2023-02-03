WOMAN LEADERS FORUM & ICONS OF ASIA Powered by Global Empire Events, 20th December 2022 India
Global Empire Events hosted Icons of Asia & Woman Leaders Forum under the Leadership of Adv. Udaiveer Singh Bindra, Managing Director, Global Empire Events & BizNation TV.
Trending Photos
#GEE - Greatest Entrepreneurs & Educators gathered under Icons of Asia & Woman Leaders Forum on 20th December 2022, Radisson Blu, New Delhi, India, a massive Asian delegation of 310 Entrepreneurs, Educators & social workers, hence marking the 3rd Chapter of the Asia’s Biggest Fest, Conference & Awards Ceremony by Global Empire Events & BizNation TV.
Global Empire Events hosted Icons of Asia & Woman Leaders Forum under the Leadership of Adv. Udaiveer Singh Bindra, Managing Director, Global Empire Events & BizNation TV.
The Delegation & Speakers for the conference included eminent personalities from the field of Entrepreneurship & Education. Speaker sessions were given by Mr. K. L. Ganju, o.c.v.(Cdr.) Doctor ( Honoris Causa) Consul General (Hy) Advisor to Foreign Minister Union of Comoros. President -Hony. Consular Corps Diplomatique-India.
Dr. Neeraj A. Sharma, Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Palau to India. Dr. Deepak Singh, Cultural Ambassador to Seychelles & Shree maan Prashant Mukund Das, Spiritual Guide & Speaker. Dr. P. S Ranu, PRESIDENT - SEC-CHSM Ministry of Medical Edu & Research (Govt of Punjab). Dr. Manoj Gorkela (BSLS, LLB, LLD (Hon.), Dy. Advocate General for State of Uttarakhand at Supreme Court of India, Special Counsel, Govt. of MP & Mr. Ashok Goel, Vice President Delhi, Bhartiya Janta Party.
The Delegates who were facilitated for “Woman Leaders Forum” & “ICONS OF ASIA” 2022 include –
- Ms. Deepa
- Ms. Laishram Rupabati Devi
- CA Ragi Rashmi
- Dr. Lavanya Nagraj
- Ms. Kanchan Srivastava
- Ms. Richa Issar
- Ms. Juturu Rajitha Reddy
- Ms. Sahana Pai
- Ms. Hitashi Pandya
- Ms. Arpana Mishra
- Dr. H. Marie Evangeline
- Ms. Devi Murugan
- Ms. Satabdee Borah
- Ms. Jigisha Gandhi
- Dr. Parin Somani
- Ms. Ranni Kamal
- Ms. Anamika Banerjee
- Ms. Priya Bhalla
- Ms. Nadera Amena
- Ms. Portia Putatunda
- Ms. Nilima Nair
- Dr. Swati Vitonde
- Ms. Indu Munjal
- Bhoomi Interior & Engineers
- Ms. Avani Shah
- Ms. Anuradha Suri
- Ms. Nilu
- Ms. Nitu Hawelia
- Ms. Gomathi Perumal
- Dr. Chumki Neogi
- Bajaj Group of Institutions
- Dr. Aditi Kaushal Bhardwaj
- Ms. Foram Dedhia
- Dr. Sumitra Ahlawat
- Ms. Sehar Khan
- Ms. Manpreet Kaur
- Ms. Juby John
- Ms. Shalini Kalra
- Ms. Rachita Gupta
- Dr. Kavitha
- Ms. Sahithi Kondapalli
- MS. Shruti Sharma
- Ms. Pushpa Bajaj
- Ms. Manisha Singh
- Ms. Monasini Paikaray
- Ms. Vvarsharani Agare
- Ms. Priyanka Chaudhary
- Ms. Christina George
- Ms. Preeti Seth
- Dr. Manisha Mittal
- Ms. Amarjit Kaur Boparai
- Adv. Kshitija Gunwantrao Wadatkar
- Ms. Rupam (Mudraas charitable society)
- Ms. Sistla Divya
- Ms. Suman Muralidhar Pawar
- Ms. Sumona S Pandey
- Ms. Prerna Bhusal
- Ms.Sulekha Verma
- Dr. G. Barani
- Ms. Tasneim J
- Ms. Faheem-un-Nisa
- Ms. Sweet Beconia Lyngdoh tron
- Ms. Neha Bora
- Dr. Inderjit Kaur
- Ms. Leena Singh
- Dr. Yarlagadda Padmavati
- Ms. Farah Khan
- Ms. Humera
- Ms.Heena Punjabi
- Ms. G Poojitha
- Ms. Parul Chaudhri
- Ms. Nipa Dave Pandya
- Ms. Shweta Krishnappa
- Ms. Anita Chavan
- Ms. Savita Pisal
- Virtuoso Staffing Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Ms. Shraddha Manish Lodaya
- Ms. Manoshi Chowdhury
- Ms. Rekha Mertiya
- Miss Priya
- Ms. Vijaya Laxmi Chalasani
- Ms.Aruna Choudhury
- Ms.Divya Chhabra
- Ms. Smita Chowdhary
- Ms. Ku Poonam Chauhan
- Ms. Manvi Bhandari
- Ms. P.Sitha MahaLakshmi
- Ms. Niharika Verma
- Ms. Deepa Alex
- Ms. V Soumyasri Pawar
- Ms. Neha Trivedi
- Ms. Melisha Janice
- Dr. Pushkala Badarinarayan
- Ms. Neera Thapar
- Ms.Sunaina Manerker
- Ms. Poonam Sahay
- Ms. Soni Gautam
- Ms. Harjinder Pal Kaur
- Ms. Aarthi Padmanabhan
- Mrs. Mrinmoyee Dey
- Ms.Anshu Bhalla Virmani
- Ms. Namita Kachhawah Gir
- Ms. Vaishali Singh
- Dr. Shikha Tejswi
- Ms. Neeta Singh
- Ms. Shampi Jain
- Ms. Kalaivani L
- Ms. Devangi Trivedi
- Ms. Girija Papanna
- Ms. Reshma Shah
- Ms. Monica Sachdeva
- Ms. Sarada Steffi
- Inspirus Education
- Dr. Srabani Das
- Ms. Rakhi Shrivastava
- Ms. Manorama Ticku
- Ms. Revathy Nanda
- Unique Culinary Crafter
- Rehab Centre
- Mr. Rinku Chakraborty
- PS Design & Construction
- TailBlaze
- Ms. Daizy Bhalla
- Mr. Mohamed Jasim E
- Dr. Arunkumar B
- Mr. Akshay Bajpayee
- IDEAMASTERS SERVICES PVT.LTD.A
- Mr. Ashish Kumar Goel
- Dr. Ersyl Tatoy Biray
- Mr. Jawad Araf Khan
- Ishtiaque Uddin Ahmed Khan
- Ms. Meenakshi Rawal
- Mr. Harsh Palrecha
- Mr.Krishna kumar sharma
- Mr. Shiva Tiwari (Fair Deals)
- Mr. Avinash Singh Alag
- MD. JAINUL ISLAM KHAN
- Mr. Md.Anwaruzzaman Azad
- THE DIVINESHI INTERNATIONAL MANUFACTURING BERHAD
- Dr. Amit R Raj Mehta
- Mr. Mohammed Idrees Ahmed
- Mr. Satish Bhatia
- Mr. Kolhandai Yesu
- Mr. Kamil Hussain
- Mr. Vishal Thakkar
- Dr. Saurabh kumar Agarwal
- Mr. Anurag Singh
- Manur Multispeciality Hospital
- Mr. Harinder Pal Singh Khurana
- Dr. Fayyaz Alam
- Rohit Consulting Firm
- SAJID ASSOCIATES (Architects & Engineers)
- Mr. Akash Shiwach
- Mr. Ajay Jain
- Dr. Kamlesh Kumar Pandey
- SD BIOMED INDIA Pvt. Ltd.
- SPRN ENTERPRENEUR pvt. Ltd.
- Angel Life - Cosmotology & Wellness
- Mr. Manohar Roshan
- Mr. Subhajit Mondal
- Mr. Aloke Kumar Sharma
- Mr. Harsh Raj Dwivedi
- Mr. Praneet Sushil
- Mr. Suryansh Singh
- Mr. Milin Shantilal Shah
- Mr. Syed Sakhawat Ali
- Mr. Razi Khan (ARK Tourism)
- Mr. Hemant Kumar
- Mr. Kartikey Aggarwal
- ICON Sri MEDHA School of Excellence
- Mr. Sandip Ghosal
- Mr. Ramesh Choudhary
- Ms. Sandhya Prasath
- Mr. Yogesh Srinivas
- Interrival Technology Services India Pvt. Ltd.
- Mr. Deepak Pawar
- Mr. Vidit Narang
- AB Art
(Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)
Live Tv
More Stories