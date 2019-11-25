Woman moves Bombay High Court seeking direction for BJP-Sena to form government in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Amidst the political turmoil going on in Maharashtra, a woman filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking guidance in the formation of government. The petition urged the High Court to give orders to BJP-Shiv Sena to stick to their pre-poll alliance and form government in the state, as they have the people's mandate.

The woman, Priya Chauhan of Thane, Mumbai, requested the High Court to give orders to both the centre as well as the state that no Chief Minister of any post-poll alliance like that of Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP or BJP-NCP should prevail. The petition demanded that the BJP-Shiv Sena to stick to their earlier promise.

Priya Chauhan filed the petition incapacity of being a Maharashtra voter. She believes that the present scenario in Maharashtra has deceived the people who voted thinking that the BJP-Shiv Sena will form a government.

After the assembly election results were declared in Maharashtra, due to the tussle over chief minister candidate, the BJP could not stake claim to form a government. Its ally Shiv Sena remained adamant on having a government under 50:50 formula and rotating the Chief Minister's post. Shiv Sena later parted its ways with the BJP to explore ways to form a government.

However, on November 23 Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Maharashtra CM while Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.