Woman Sarpanch Leaves IAS Tina Dabi Surprised With Her Fluent English In Viral Video

IAS Tina Dabi often grabs headlines for several reasons pertaining to her personal and professional life. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2015 topper is known for her work in various districts in Rajasthan. Now, the civil servant made it to the headlines after a video of her went viral on social media.

In the video, she is seen awestruck after seeing a woman Sarpanch giving a speech in English. The woman sarpanch was seen wearing a Rajputi dress and veil. She approached the podium to address a gathering.

After reaching to the podium as the woman sarpanch started speaking in English, everyone, including IAS Tina Dabi were left surprised after witnessing her fluency and command over the language. "I am glad to be part of this day. First of all, I welcome our collector, Tina ma'am," the woman said during her speech.

बाड़मेर में IAS टीना डाबी @dabi_tina के सामने जब राजपूती पोशाक और घूँघट में जालीपा महिला सरपंच सोनू कँवर ने जब अपना उद्बोधन अंग्रेज़ी से शुरू किया तो उपस्थित सब लोग चौंक गए और टीना डाबी के चेहरे की मुस्कान बयां कर रही है l..

जिला कलेक्टर खुद को ताली बजाने से नही रोक पाए pic.twitter.com/fLYuo0gqJo — Kailash Singh Sodha (@Kailashsodha_94) September 14, 2024

As she ended her speech, all the people gave the woman a big round of applause. The video went viral on social media and was widely shared by several users. The woman sarpanch is said to be Sonu Kanwar, who gave the surprising speech in Rajasthan's Barmer. Dabi was recently transferred to Barmer as Collector. The IAS officer was earlier the District Collector for Jaisalmer.

While her husband, IAS Pradeep Gawande, was appointed the District Collector of Jalore, approximately 150 km away from Barmer. IAS Tina is a high-profile bureaucrat whose wedding to fellow IAS officer Pradeep Gawande last year grabbed attention. She rose to fame in 2015 when she topped the UPSC Civil Services examination.