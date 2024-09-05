Shimla: Two employees of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 21-year-old student in a bus here, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when the victim boarded an HRTC bus from her educational institute to the Sunni area, they said. According to police, one of the accused is a driver and the other is a mechanic. Both are employees of the HRTC.

The victim, who is a student in a private institution, in her complaint alleged that the accused boarded the bus from a nearby place. Later, one of the accused approached her and asked for her mobile number and social media handle, police said.

When she resisted, another accused came and sat on the adjoining seat and also tried to sexually assault her, police said.

SHO Police Station, Sunni B R Sharma said that a case under sections 75(2) (sexual harassment), 78(2) (stalking)and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered and further investigation is underway.