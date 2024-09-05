Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2788896https://zeenews.india.com/india/woman-sexually-assaulted-in-bus-in-himachals-shimla-driver-mechanic-arrested-2788896.html
NewsIndia
HIMACHAL PRADESH CRIME

Woman Sexually Assaulted In Bus In Himachal's Shimla; Driver, Mechanic Arrested

The victim, who is a student in a private institution, in her complaint alleged that the accused boarded the bus from a nearby place.

|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2024, 07:02 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Woman Sexually Assaulted In Bus In Himachal's Shimla; Driver, Mechanic Arrested Representational Image.

Shimla: Two employees of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 21-year-old student in a bus here, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when the victim boarded an HRTC bus from her educational institute to the Sunni area, they said. According to police, one of the accused is a driver and the other is a mechanic. Both are employees of the HRTC. 

The victim, who is a student in a private institution, in her complaint alleged that the accused boarded the bus from a nearby place. Later, one of the accused approached her and asked for her mobile number and social media handle, police said.  

When she resisted, another accused came and sat on the adjoining seat and also tried to sexually assault her, police said.  

SHO Police Station, Sunni B R Sharma said that a case under sections 75(2) (sexual harassment), 78(2) (stalking)and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered and further investigation is underway.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Team of sharpshooters ready to kill wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Issue of illegal mosque in Shimla echoed in assembly
DNA Video
DNA: BJP bets on Kashmiri Pandits on Habba Kadal seat in Jammu Kashmir Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to identify infiltrators started in Odisha too
DNA Video
DNA: How salary crisis deepens in Himachal Pradesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Detention Camp - Himanta receives threat against the action
DNA Video
DNA: Preparations underway to kill man-eating wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Netflix Controversy -- Why terrorists with Muslim names given Hindu names?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Madhabi taking money from ICICI Bank? alleges congress
DNA Video
DNA: Debate erupts again on the greatness of Akbar and Maharana Pratap