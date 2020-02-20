Woman shouts 'Pakistan Zindabad' during Asaduddin Owaisi's rally, he stops her

Moments after All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan's inflammatory remark, a young girl chanted 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest rally in Bengaluru in presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

The police immediately detained the girl, identified as Amulya. The police have imposed a case of treason on the girl. The female policemen took her to the nearest police station.

Owaisi stopped the girl from raising slogans and also condemned the incident saying that he had nothing to do with it. Amulya suddenly reached the stage, and at first shouted 'Hindustan Zindabad', but in the meantime, some people snatched the mic from them.

The AIMIM chief also quickly rushed towards Amulya. She said, "The difference between Hindustan and Pakistan Zindabad ...' but before she could complete her sentence, the organizers present there snatched the mic from her. Without the mic, she kept on speaking but it was not audible.

He said, "For us, it was Bharat Zindabad and it will always be Bharat Zindabad. We have nothing to do with Pakistan. Those who raise the slogan of 'Pakistan Zindabad' we have no connection with them. We condemn this. I want to clarify this...We have no link with this lady and condemn this statement."