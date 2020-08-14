Rajasthan woman kills husband with help of sisters and friend, dumps chopped body in sewer

JODHPUR: The Jodhpur Police claim to have cracked the sensational murder of a young man whose body parts were found floating near a sewerage treatment plant in the city on August 12. The police said it cracked the case within 48 hours after the incident was brought to their notice.

The police arrested the deceased's wife, his two sisters-in-law and their common friend in connection with the murder.

On Wednesday, locals noticed severed pieces of a human body floating in two boxes in separate sewerage lines near the Nandadi treatment plant. After this, the police registered a murder case and began investigating the case.

Seeing the seriousness of the case, the police formed teams and took information about missing people in the entire state. During the investigation, the police found that one Sushil alias Charan Singh Chaudhary had been missing. The police also found the bike of the deceased person near the crime scene.

The police found out that two girls had come and left the bike at the spot. Upon suspicion, the police took the suspects -- the deceased's wife and his sister-in-laws and began interrogating him. It was revealed that the couple had been married for a few years, but did not share good terms.

The accused later confessed to killing Charan Singh inside a house and cutting his body into pieces before dumping it into a sewer.