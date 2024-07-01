Woman Thrashed On Street: West Bengal To Have Sharia Law? BJP Questions TMC Over 'Muslim Rashtra' Remark

The Opposition in West Bengal launched a scathing attack at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over a video clip of an alleged assault on a couple. Referring to the incident as ‘concerning’, Bharatiya Janata Party State President Sukanta Majumdar suggested that it signals the TMC's trajectory towards establishing what he termed a governance model akin to 'sharia law' in West Bengal.

The video clip shows the man beating a woman, who grimaced in pain. While a large crowd watched, the accused also struck a man with the stick. According to PTI, the attack followed a decision by a kangaroo court.

Referring to the incident as ‘concerning’, Majumdar in a post on ‘X’ wrote, “Statements from TMC's Hamidul Rahaman referring to a 'Muslim Rashtra' and discussing punishments under 'certain rules' are deeply concerning. Is TMC declaring West Bengal a state where Sharia law will be applied?”

The man in the clip is identified as Tajmul alias "JCB," who is a local TMC leader from Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district and is beating the couple with bamboo sticks. According to PTI, the attack followed a decision by a kangaroo court.

Statements from TMC's Hamidul Rahaman referring to a 'Muslim Rashtra' and discussing punishments under 'certain rules' are deeply concerning.



Is TMC declaring West Bengal a state where Sharia law will be applied?

pic.twitter.com/ozzZOEQJNu June 30, 2024

However, Zee News English cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

After the clip went viral on social media, the West Bengal Police on Sunday registered a case over the incident and arrested Tajmul.

Denying TMC’s links with the alleged assaulter Tajmul, Chopra MLA Hamidur Rahman labelled the women’s activities as ‘unsocial.’ He said it was a village matter and not related to the party.

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya shared the video on ‘X’ and said, "This is the ugly face of Mamata Banerjee’s rule in West Bengal. The guy in the video, who is beating up a woman mercilessly... is famous for giving quick justice through his ‘insaf’ sabha and is a close associate of Chopra MLA Hamidur Rahaman."

Meanwhile, TMC district president Kaniyalal Agarwal attributed the incident to the couple's supposed illicit relationship, which "was not well-received by the villagers." He mentioned that the party would investigate the incident.

TMC spokesperson Shantanu Sen condemned the incident while also noting that similar instances of kangaroo courts were prevalent during the Left Front regime.