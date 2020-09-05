Woman throws acid on ex-boyfriend in Andhra's Kurnool after he marries another

Kurnool: A 20-year-old woman allegedly threw acid on her ex-boyfriend in Pedda Kottala village in Nandyal Mandal of Kurnool district on Thursday.

According to the accused woman, the two have been in love for more than three years. The victim had promised to get married to her. But a few days ago, he said that his parents arranged a match for him and he has to marry her.

After getting married to the other woman, the guy came back to me saying he would not live with her, as per the accused woman`s statement.

The victim claimed that his family forced him to get married. In a fit of rage, the accused woman threw acid on her beau. "I skipped college for three years for him and he cheated on me. This is why I poured acid on him," said the accused.

On the contrary, the acid attack victim said that they mutually ended their relationship. Following which he got married to someone else.

Nandyal Taluk Police Station Circle Inspector Diwakar Reddy told ANI that the woman threw acid on him at around 9 PM on Thursday near her house in Pedda Kottala village.

In fact, she had poured acid on his hand a week ago. But this time, she threw it on his face.

"He is admitted in Nandyal Government General Hospital for treatment," said Reddy. A case has been filed under the relevant sections of IPC and probe is underway.