The Aam Aadmi Party criticized Lt Governor V K Saxena and the Delhi Development Authority chairperson over the tragic drowning of a woman and her child in a DDA drain under construction in Ghazipur, calling for action against the responsible officials. Tanuja and her three-year-old son Priyansh tragically fell into the flooded drain at around 8 pm during heavy rainfall, near Khoda Colony's weekly market in Ghazipur.

At a press conference, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh described the event as "unfortunate" and pointed out that the DDA, under the Lt Governor's chairmanship, was redeveloping the drain and that the officials report directly to him. He highlighted the demands for the arrest of mayor Shelly Oberoi and the resignation of jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in similar situations, insisting on action against the Lt Governor. Singh also accused the BJP of silence on the matter, labeling it as "murder."

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar, who arrived at the scene post-incident, said that he was present when the bodies were moved to the mortuary, asserting that the incident was not an accident but a case of murder. He called for the DDA officials, who failed to barricade the drain or signal its under-construction status, to be held accountable and charged for the incident.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman and child fell into the 15-foot-deep and six-foot-wide drain, which was filled with rainwater. Despite a prolonged search and rescue operation, the duo was pulled out after several hours, but unfortunately, they were declared dead at the hospital.