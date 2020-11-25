हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi

Woman wearing burqa opens fire, calls herself gangster's sister - Watch

The video of the 28-year-old woman firing bullets and abusing the shop owners has gone viral on social media. 

Woman wearing burqa opens fire, calls herself gangster's sister - Watch
Play

In a shocking incident, a burqa-clad woman was caught on camera firing at a shop owner after a tiff over phone in Delhi. The video of the 28-year-old woman firing bullets and abusing the shop owners has gone viral on social media.

The incident happened few days ago in Chauhan Bangar area of ​​North East Delhi. In the video, the woman, who is wearing a burqa, can also be heard saying that she is the sister of gangster Nasir.

The woman fired 4 bullets before leaving the spot on a motorbike with an accomplice. It is learnt that the woman was drunk and she had a tiff with the shop owner over a mobile phone. 

The woman has been arretsed by the police and is currently behind bars.

The woman identified as Nusrat is a resident of Jafrabad. His brother Mohsin is an associate of Nasir, who is a notorious gangster in the area.

Police have lodged an FIR in this case.

DelhiWoman firingBurqa woman
Congress leader Ahmed Patel's last rites to be held at his native village in Gujarat's Bharuch
