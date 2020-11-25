Woman wearing burqa opens fire, calls herself gangster's sister - Watch

In a shocking incident, a burqa-clad woman was caught on camera firing at a shop owner after a tiff over phone in Delhi. The video of the 28-year-old woman firing bullets and abusing the shop owners has gone viral on social media.

The incident happened few days ago in Chauhan Bangar area of ​​North East Delhi. In the video, the woman, who is wearing a burqa, can also be heard saying that she is the sister of gangster Nasir.

The woman fired 4 bullets before leaving the spot on a motorbike with an accomplice. It is learnt that the woman was drunk and she had a tiff with the shop owner over a mobile phone.

The woman has been arretsed by the police and is currently behind bars.

The woman identified as Nusrat is a resident of Jafrabad. His brother Mohsin is an associate of Nasir, who is a notorious gangster in the area.

Police have lodged an FIR in this case.