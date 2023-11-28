New Delhi: The Dabar colony of Bhiwani was rocked by the sound of gunfire on Monday morning when four assailants on two bikes opened fire at Harikishan alias Hariya, who is an accused in the murder case of Ravi Boxer, a gangster linked to the Lawrence gang. Hariya, who was recently out on bail, was shot four times and referred to the PGIMS in Rohtak. The police reached the spot as soon as they got the information and started the investigation.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media and one thing that has caught the attention of social media users after the video of the shooting incident went viral is the courage and heroism of a woman from the neighborhood who chases away the shooters with a broom. The woman’s bold action has earned her praise and admiration from the online community. The woman’s interference not only made the shooters stop firing but also ran away from the scene, saving the life of the person who was shot at.

Four to five miscreants riding on two bikes opened fire on a person standing outside his house in #Bhiwani district of #Haryana. pic.twitter.com/4AJuOBe8Vc — Hate Detector (@HateDetectors) November 27, 2023

ASI Deepak, the investigating officer, said that Hariya, a resident of Dabar colony in Bhiwani, was surrounded by four bike-borne attackers near his home on Monday morning. The attackers fired 8 to 10 rounds at him, hitting him four times. Considering the seriousness of the case, the CIA Bhiwani and other investigation teams have been formed. The police are checking every CCTV camera in the Dabar colony area.

The police are trying to find out which route the four miscreants came from and which route they escaped after the shooting so that the accused can be arrested and put behind bars as soon as possible. After getting the information about the incident, ASI of Anaj Mandi Chowki reached the spot and started the investigation. Hariya, who was bleeding profusely, was admitted to the hospital.