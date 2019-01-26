हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gurugram

Woman's body found in bed storage in Gurugram

25-year-old Babita`s body was found after her neighbours complained following foul smell coming from the house. 

Woman&#039;s body found in bed storage in Gurugram

A semi-decomposed body of a woman was recovered on Saturday from Haryana's Gurugram from the bed storage of the house she was living in, news agency IANS reported quoting the police.

25-year-old Babita`s body was found after her neighbours complained following foul smell coming from the house. 

She used to live with her husband Rajesh, a taxi driver, in a rented house in Sector 46 area here. He has been missing since Monday. 

"We are searching for Rajesh but it is not yet clear who is behind her murder. Further investigation is underway," IANS reported quoting the police.

Police said, "Victim used to live with her husband in rented accommodation. Her father has accused the husband since he's missing for last 3-4 days. We'll soon make arrests."

Tags:
GurugramGurugram deathGurugram woman death
Next
Story

Unfortunate that some states opted out of Ayushman Bharat: Sitharaman

Must Watch

70th Republic Day: 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony from Attari-Wagah border

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close