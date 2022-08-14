New Delhi: In a viral video, a Karnataka woman was seen saving her son from a snake as the two stepped out of their home. In the CCTV footage, the woman and her child were seen stepping out of their home. The snake which was almost the same colour as the pavement was lying beneath an elevated step. The child, coming out excitedly, startled the snake which made it jump up. After the child noticed the snake, he tried to go back inside to his home. However, his mother pulled him away at the right time and saved him for being attacked by the snake.

The video has gone viral on social media and netizens have praised the woman for her bravery and presence of mind. Take a look at the video:

Her presence of mind saved the kid..

Mother

But be safe all, this is an eye opener to all pic.twitter.com/tPm6WbGc8g — Anu Satheesh (@AnuSatheesh5) August 12, 2022

