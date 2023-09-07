Women Empowerment in J&K: 358 Seats Reserved For Women in Municipal Elections

J&K: Women in Jammu and Kashmir are becoming politically empowered in order to learn about their basic rights and to benefit from every government scheme. In the upcoming municipal elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the election commission has earmarked more than 358 seats for women.

Reserving 358 wards out of 1119 wards for women in Jammu and Kashmir's 77 Municipal Bodies in the upcoming Municipality and ULB polls means that women in Jammu and Kashmir will now have a women representative to whom they can express themselves freely and benefit from all government schemes at the grass root level.

In the Srinagar area alone, the CEO has suggested that 25 of the 74 wards in the Srinagar Municipal Corporation be reserved for women. The proposal for the Jammu Municipal Corporation includes reservations for 25 wards for women, as well as 10 for Scheduled Castes and two for Scheduled Tribes.

Women across Jammu and Kashmir have applauded the move, saying it will help to improve conditions in the Union Territory.

Hina Bhat, Vice Chairperson of Khadi Village Board said “It's not only for women empowerment, but the role women have played in the current politics of Jammu and Kashmir. It was important, that women always think better and with all the faithfulness for society. The quota was demanded for a long time and it's a very beautiful decision for the females. The women in JK have strong convictions and are always in the forefront, The women played a major role in the last elections and I see a better future after this quota being given to females”.

According to the notification, citizens and stakeholders have seven days to submit their concerns and comments regarding the idea. The region's major parties applauded the decision to create a large number of wards for women.

“It's a great step that women have been given their quota, In the previous governments women never got their reservations and it's the BJP that reservations for ladies have been made. There are so many benefits for women because of this, We will get our rights, and we can work better for the women and society. Ladies always know it better to get the work done and we will make sure to work better” said BJP Leader Rashida.

However Political parties like PDP have said that nothing new has been done but it's the old ideas being sold in new bottles. The BJP government has withdrawn the laws that were for the security and empowerment of women, said Mohit Bhan, PDP Spokesperson.

“When BJP has no issue at hand, they try to put the old ideas into new bottles, In 2018 there was a reservation for women. It's a good thing, that Mehbooba Mufti was the CM who removed the stamp duty for the women who were acquiring and buying properties, which was taken away by the BJP and they talk of women empowerment. The laws which were for the security of women were withdrawn by this government so this is all a sham. Let the elections happen and they would know their place”.

Municipal elections in Jammu and Kashmir are expected to be held in October-November this year, with preparations well underway. The modification of the voter list has been completed throughout the union territory. More than 2.17 lakh new voters have registered.

As per the information, for the 2023 municipal elections, there will be 19,14,383 voters in the whole of Jammu and Kashmir, which means an increase of 2,17,092 voters from the last municipal polls held in 2018.