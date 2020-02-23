Women gather outside Delhi's Jaffrabad metro station to protest against CAA

New Delhi: A large number of women protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) gathered outside Jaffrabad metro station in Delhi on Saturday night blocking road no. 66 which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.

A large number of police officials were deployed at the spot.

The protesters claimed that this was just a move to intensify the movement against the new citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Also, they were seeking reservation for Dalits.

Shadab, one of the protesters said, "We have blocked the road in order to protest and we will not move from the site till the Centre revokes the draconian law."

While women were leading the stir, the protesters observed that there was no female police officer at the site.

Similar scenes were witnessed in December 2019 when thousands of protesters holding placards and national flags raised slogans against the CAA. Several metro stations were under lock down and Section 144 was imposed.

The CAA grants citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before 31, 2014.