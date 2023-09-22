New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is not an ordinary law but a proclamation of New India's democratic commitment. PM Modi was addressing the Nari Shakti Vandan-Abhinandan Karyakram at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Delhi. “The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is not an ordinary law; this is a proclamation of the New India's democratic commitment. This is an evidence of the Modi’s guarantee of women-led development" he said. The Prime Minister congratulated all women of the country on the historic move of passing the Women’s Reservation Bill with an overwhelming majority in both Houses of Parliament.

"Today, I congratulate all women of the country. Yesterday and the day before, we witnessed the making of a new history. It is our fortune that crores of people gave us the opportunity to create that history,” the PM said. He further said, “This decision and this day will be discussed for many generations to come. I congratulate the entire country for passing the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Act' with an overwhelming majority in both the Houses of Parliament.”

“Sometimes a decision has the potential to change the destiny of a country. Today we all have become witnesses of one such decision” the Prime Minister added. PM Modi said that the dream for which the country has been waiting for the last several decades has now come true. “'Nari Shakti Vandan Act' has been passed by both the houses of the Parliament with record votes. The dream for which the country was waiting for the last several decades has now come true,” he said.

He added, “The passing of this bill in both houses of the Parliament shows how a country with a majority government can work. We never let anyone's political self-interests obstruct women's reservation.” The Prime Minister further thanked all political parties and MPs for their support of the Bill in Parliament.

“Today the country is removing every obstacle faced by mothers, sisters and daughters. There were many obstacles in the way of this Women's Reservation Bill. But when intentions are pure and there is transparency in attempts, then we witness results overcoming all obstacles. It is a record in itself that this bill got so much support in Parliament. I thank all political parties and MPs for it,” PM Modi said.

He said that in the last 9 years, the BJP-led central government has tried to break every restriction related to mothers and sisters.

“Our government has made such schemes, one after the other and started such programs so that our sisters get a life of respect, convenience, security and prosperity. Our BJP government has had the privilege of fulfilling the dreams of millions of mothers and sisters. Therefore, as a party that considers the nation first, as BJP workers, as responsible citizens, it is a matter of pride for us,” he added.

During the event, PM Modi was felicitated by the women workers of the BJP, to whom the Prime Minister bowed as a mark of respect.

Addressing the function, BJP national president JP Nadda congratulated PM Modi for the successful passage of the Bill and said that with foresight, unwavering determination and strong intentions, the Prime Minister has got the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Bill' passed on time.

“Historically significant decisions are being made under the leadership of PM Modi. These decisions, focused on empowering women, will lead to a change in the landscape and destiny of India,” he said.

He further said that not just one but many steps have been taken for the empowerment of women. “Along with this, PM Modi has also resolved the long pending problems in the country in a democratic manner,” Nadda said. The Women Reservation Bill seeks to guarantee 33 per quota for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Reservation for women in Parliament and Legislative assemblies has been a promise of many parties, including the BJP for years.