WOMEN'S RESERVATION BILL

Women's Reservation Bill Gets President's Assent, Becomes Law

According to a law ministry notification issued on Friday, the president gave her assent on Thursday.

Last Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 05:51 PM IST|Source: PTI
NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the women's reservation bill which seeks to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Now, it will be officially known as the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act.

According to its provision, "It shall come into force on such date as the central government may, by notification in the Official Gazette, appoint."

