Women's safety a priority: Param Bir Singh new Mumbai Police Commissioner

Mumbai: After being appointed as the new Mumbai Police Commissioner senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh on Saturday (February 29) said that his priority is to ensure women's safety, curb underworld crimes.

"I feel very honoured. I will continue to maintain good law and order. Street crimes, women's safety, and curbing underworld crimes will be my priorities," he said.

Singh stated that a peaceful protest is the right of every citizen but no one should break the law or cause inconvenience to others adding that under the present circumstances it is important to maintain good law and order.

''It's our responsibility to maintain good law and order under the present circumstances where there are various anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the city,'' said Param Bir Singh after taking charge.

Param Bir Singh who was earlier a Maharashtra anti-corruption bureau chief and a senior IPS officer succeeded Sanjay Barve who couldn't get a third extension.

Singh has held important posts like that of Thane Police Commissioner, DCP in several important zones in Mumbai, and also as a Superintendent of Police in districts like Chandrapur and Bhandara.