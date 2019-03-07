Won't enter active politics till name is cleared: Robert Vadra

NEW DELHI: Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and brother-in-law of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, subtly hinted at joining politics after his name is cleared in the ongoing money laundering case.

“I don't want to hide anything. All my work is within the framework of the law. I follow the law and I have nothing to hide. I will not leave or be in active politics till I clear my name, that is my promise," said Vadra.

“I am in this country, there are people who have looted the country and run away, what about them?” added Vadra in a veiled reference to fugitive economic offenders.

Speaking on his wife joining active politics, Vadra says, “The entire family supports her.” Putting an end to years of speculation, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra formally joined politics in January 2019. She was appointed as Congress general secretary and named in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Vadra had indicated his interest to join active politics on February 28. He also hinted that if and when he chooses to contest he might do it from Moradabad.

"I was born in Moradabad and have spent childhood in Uttar Pradesh and I think I understand that area. However, I can stay anywhere and I believe I will be able to understand them."

A Delhi court on Saturday extended his interim bail till March 19, in connection with a money laundering case.

The Patiala House court also adjourned the hearing of anticipatory bail to Manoj Arora, a close aide of Robert Vadra.

The next hearing of the case will be on March 19, the court said.