Work of Indian photographers displayed at Israel Embassy's Hanukkah exhibition

New Delhi: The Israel Embassy in India on Tuesday (November 30) exhibited photographs of Indian photographers during a cultural photo gallery event organised to mark the occasion of Hanukkah. The photo gallery showcased the cultural history of Israel’s ancient capital Jerusalem through the camera lenses of Indians.

Titled ‘Transcending Jerusalem’, the exhibition presented the work of three Indian photographers who went to Jerusalem and captured the Holy City from an Indian perspective.

“This photo exhibition is an opportunity to share the beauty of the 3000-year-old capital of Israel through the eyes of Indian photographers, a city that means so many things to so many people around the world. I invite everyone to come to the exhibition. I hope this will inspire visitors to the exhibition to visit Jerusalem and discover what it means to them”. said Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon.

The photo exhibition has been curated by Dr Alka Pande and is open to the public from November 30 to December 15 at Museo Camera Centre for the Photographic Arts, Gurugram.

The exhibition aims to provide a different aspect of Jerusalem and its religious and cultural values to each visitor. The event explores the holy sites of the old city, world-renowned campuses, the vibrant markets and festivals, and technological parks of the city.

Jerusalem, a city west of the Dead Sea, has been a place of pilgrimage and worship for Jews, Christians and Muslims since the biblical era. Its Old City has significant religious sites around the Temple Mount compound, including the Western Wall (sacred to Judaism), the Church of the Holy Sepulchre (a Christian pilgrimage site) and the Dome of the Rock (a 7th-century Islamic shrine with a gold dome).

Live TV