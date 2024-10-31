'Working Toward One Nation-One Election': PM Modi On Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 'National Unity Day' parade at Kevadia in Gujarat on Thursday to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel. He observed the air show by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force.

The Surya Kiran team members performed some dazzling displays and flew in different formations. This Ekta Diwas Parade comprises 16 marching contingents from nine states and one UT, four Central Armed Police Forces, NCC, and a marching band.

During the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas', PM Modi spoke on a wide range of issues, including one nation, one election and Article 370. He highlighted that the central government led by him is working towards achieving One Nation, One Poll, which will ensure simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

"...We are now working towards One Nation, One Election, which will strengthen India's democracy, give the optimum outcome of India's resources, and the country will gain new momentum in achieving the dream of a developed India. Today, India is moving towards One Nation, One Civil Code that is a Secular Civil Code," he said.