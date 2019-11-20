World Children’s Day celebrated across globe, Rashtrapati Bhavan to turn blue in solidarity with child rights

The World Children’s Day is being celebrated across the globe on Wednesday to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children's welfare. This event is observed on November 20 every year and aims to raise awareness and funds for the millions of children that are denied their right to adequate health care, nutrition, education and protection. This day came into inception in 1954 as Universal Children's Day.

November 20 is an important date as it is the date in 1959 when the United Nations (UN) General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child. It is also the date in 1989 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC). This year's event coincides with the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the (CRC), the most widely ratified human rights treaty in history.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), a UN agency, is responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children around the world. Several events have been planned by the UNICEF worldwide. India too will be celebrating this event.

For this year’s celebration, UN member states have been invited to align to a Global Pledge promising to renew their commitment to the Convention on the Rights of the Child and implement child rights fit for the 21st century. “Around the world, children and young people are taking the lead and demanding urgent action on the issues they care about, like the climate crisis, the rise of mental illness and the lack of opportunities. This World Children’s Day provides world leaders with a momentous opportunity to heed these calls and recommit to the rights of every child now and for future generations,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore.

In a global day of action around the world, children will be hosting summits with leaders and decision-makers and taking over high-profile roles in government, sport and business. In a symbolic stand for child rights, famous landmarks around the world will also turn blue including Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The UNICEF will celebrate thirty years of CRC at the Parliament Annexe at 4 pm in the national capital. "We are celebrating 30 years of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), on 20th November 2019 which is also celebrated as the World’s Children Day," UNICEF India had tweeted.

Several eminent dignitaries will grace the occasion including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, Minister of Communication, IT, Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Rajya Sabha MP and Parliamentarians’ Group for Children Convener Vandana Chavan.

Taking to Twitter, UNICEF India posted an over two-minute-long video highlighting the rights of every child--either a boy or a girl. It asserted everyone has the responsibility to ensure that every child has the right to--survival, development, protection and participation.

"Their name, their age, who they are, the life they live - it's important we care. In 1989, the world came together to empower children through the Convention on the Rights of the Child. On #WorldChildrensDay, what do you want #ForEveryChild?" tweeted UNICEF India.

Speaking on the event, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, "Children around the world are showing us their strength and leadership advocating for a more sustainable planet for all. On #WorldChildrensDay and every day let’s recommit to putting children first."

"Mothers and fathers, teachers, nurses and doctors, government leaders and civil society activists, religious and community elders, corporate moguls and media professionals, as well as young people and children themselves, can play an important part in making World Children's Day relevant for their societies, communities and nations. World Children's Day offers each of us an inspirational entry-point to advocate, promote and celebrate children's rights, translating into dialogues and actions that will build a better world for children. This year is extra special, marking the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. A time to celebrate and a time to demand action for child rights," read a UNICEF statement.